The Best of Gallant At Night 7-14

July 14, 2017 11:43 PM

Paul reacts to Chris Paul Day at Toyota Center and the NBA’s love of ceremonies.

Paul sounds off on the seemingly endless press conferences of Mayweather/McGregor and sports hype in general.

In the Nightly News: The San Antonio Spurs lose a key piece and more on an Ask Gallant Anything Friday.

Paul makes his Game of Thrones predictions before the season premiere Sunday.

In the Late Night Snack: Rome is adopting America’s drinking laws and more.

In the Last Call: Baseball is too long, more Game of Thrones talk and Tom Brady gets another win.

