The Astros Pound The Twins 10-5

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Friday night the Houston Astros unleashed their full offensive power by beating the Minnesota Twins 10-5, and with the output, it’s now the 15th time this season they’ve scored 10 or more runs, the most in the in the major leagues.

The game didn’t start out easy for the Astros. With Charlie Morton’s second pitch, Brian Dozier put the Minnesota Twins up 1-0 after a fastball caught just a little bit too much of the plate, and the leadoff hitter dumped the ball over the wall in left-center.

Luckily for him, the Astros offense quickly bailed him out by thrashing the Twins in the second inning to the tune of eight runs. In the inning, the Astros would send 12 batters to the plate and even after chasing Twins starter Jose Berrios out of the game after scoring five runs, Brian McCann tagged Phil Hughes, who came in relief, for three more runs when he went down to one knee to lift a changeup over the right field wall.

The Astros offense would pick up two more runs in the third inning before they finally cooled off.

Spotted a 10-1 lead, Morton had a tough time getting through five innings.

In the fourth inning, Morton would walk the bases loaded, with two outs Dozier again came through for the Twins by driving in three with a double.

The fifth inning was a different story for Morton, the Astros fielders gave the Twins two extra base runners, and with a fly out they’d pick a run.

With Morton through five innings, the bullpen took over and was able to keep the Twins off the scoreboard.