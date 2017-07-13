The Best of The Triple Threat 07-13-2017

Sean and Rich discuss Sean’s article on the five burning questions the Astros need to answer over the second half of the season.
Sean and Rich talk about Richard Sherman saying he thinks NFL players should strike and hold out for more money. Yet another NFL player who doesn’t understand the math of why NBA players make more money.
Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a man who got burned in a meth fire and then went to Planet Fitness to shower off, got arrested. All Due Respect.