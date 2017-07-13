The Best of The Triple Threat 07-13-2017

July 13, 2017 5:54 PM By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: alex bregman, all due respect, dallas keuchel, Houston Astros, Ken Giles, MLB Trade Deadline, NBA, NFLPA, rich lord, Richard Sherman, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, triple threat, with all due respect

Sean and Rich discuss Sean’s article on the five burning questions the Astros need to answer over the second half of the season.

 

Sean and Rich talk about Richard Sherman saying he thinks NFL players should strike and hold out for more money. Yet another NFL player who doesn’t understand the math of why NBA players make more money.

 

Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a man who got burned in a meth fire and then went to Planet Fitness to shower off, got arrested. All Due Respect.

 

More from Sean Pendergast
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen