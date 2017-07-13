The Best Of Gallant At Night 7-13

July 13, 2017 11:41 PM

After angering fans across the city for his negative baseball takes, Paul debuts a brighter, more positive edition of Gallant At Night.

The Astros are good at a nerdy stat no one knows about.

In the Nightly News: more Melo rumors, Cubs nab Jose Quintana and more.

Paul sounds off on JJ Watt’s new clothing line.

In the Late Night Snack: A man stuck in an ATM, Ryan Phillippe raps and more.

Marvin Lewis sounds shady talking about Joe Mixon, weird Wimbledon rules and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

