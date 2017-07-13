Best of In The Loop 7-13-17

July 13, 2017 1:54 PM By Chris Jones
John and Cody discuss Paul Gallant comment on baseball being too boring

 

John and Cody discuss how baseball can be more exciting




Richard Sherman thinks NFL players should strike for guaranteed money 




Could You Hear J.J. Watt Saying What Calvin Johnson Said?




Courtney Roland joins In The Loop




What's Trending: Peyton Manning throwing shots at Kevin Durant, Julian Edelman throwing shots at Payton Manning, and Bruce Arians thought drinking paint would make him a better football player.


Who would win in a fight between Seth Payne and Conor McGregor? Landry Locker got his money on Seth.
