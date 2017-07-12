The Best of The Triple Threat 07-12-2017

July 12, 2017 5:53 PM By Sean Pendergast
Sean and Rich talk about a Pro Football Focus article that re-drafted the NFL by having 32 writers pick the one player they’d build their franchise around going forward. Where did J.J. Watt get selected?

 

Sean and Rich talk about comments Texans second year defensive lineman DJ Reader made about replacing Vince Wilfork, how Wilfork has helped him, and they talked about how good the defensive line could be this year for the Texans defense.

 

Sean and Rich get a call from Larry in Stafford. Of course they talk Texans.

 

Sean and Rich talk about Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets trade rumors.

 

Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about a hot Instagram model fighting police in Florida. All Due Respect.

 

