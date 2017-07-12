The Best Of Mad Radio 7-12

Mike and Seth discuss the first annual edition of the Mad Radio Housties and who should win best coach, athlete and more.
Mike overthinks the Housties and a nominee for Worst Take of The Week emerges along the way. Plus, the most controversial debate of the day.
Mike and Seth discuss more Housties categories which can be voted on at Sportsradio610.com.
7-12 Ask McClain Anything
7-12 Mad Takes with John McClain
Mike and Seth revisit Seth’s rants following the Texans 2016 loss to the Broncos.
Mad Radio gives the nominees for the biggest show warts including: Seth’s struggles with recording promos, pronouncing comedians names and Mike’s platonic female friends.