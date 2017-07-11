The Best Of Mad Radio 7-11

Mike and Seth discuss Seth’s take from a while ago where he said that JJ Watt was destined to be a billionaire and Watt’s reaction when Seth brought the take to Watt’s attention.
Mike and Seth react to a national take that the Astros aren’t a World Series contender.
Mike and Seth react to Craig Carton’s comments about Houston sports fans being softer than fans in New York.
A conversation about the Texans leads to an interesting observation from Seth Payne about Romeo Crennel’s body type.
Mike and Seth revisit Landry’s criticism of Seth’s wrestling question and who should be nominated for the Worst Take Of The Week.
7-11 Mad Takes: A f'n s*** show and more.
Mike and Seth react to Alex Bregman leaving Twitter following his altercation with a fan inside his direct messages.