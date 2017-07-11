J.J. Watt Debuts Clothes Collection With Mizzen+Main

July 11, 2017 1:28 PM

J.J. Watt’s brand is ever expanding.  The Houston Texans defensive end now has his first clothing collection of the non-athletic variety with the Mizzen+Main brand. A promo video that was released on Tuesday shows the collection of shirts Watt helped design for the company.

The J.J. Watt Collection consists of six dress shirts and two polo shirts all named after streets J.J. felt were important to him.

He picked mostly red, white and blue because they are the colors of the Houston Texans and America.

Also, the shirts are offered in big enough sizes to fit the likes of J.J.

The dress shirts retail for $145 and the polo shirts go for $80.

