Alex Bregman Deletes Twitter Account After Recent Fan Confrontation

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman deleted his Twitter account on Tuesday. This, two days after Bregman sent a direct message to a fan who was talking about trading Bregman so the Astros could keep their minor league prospects.

Bregman called the Twitter user, Allen, the “flee (sic) on the nutsack of society” and a “clown.”

Well, to say I received some odd DMs tonight is an understatement haha. At least I know I have a no trade clause now. pic.twitter.com/qeUeKMogsd — Allen H (@AllenH83) July 10, 2017

This wasn’t Bregman’s first Twitter misstep. Earlier this season he tweeted “Opperation (sic) #BTSOOTR”, meaning Beat the S— Out Of The Rangers. The Rangers put that on their bulletin board after that tweet and Bregman deleted the tweet and issued an apology. “I made a rookie mistake,” said Bregman. “I shouldn’t have tweeted that out. It was more of just trying to fire up our team. I shouldn’t have put it on social media at all. They have a great team over there. I didn’t mean to offend anybody over there.”

There has not been any comment from Bregman on his latest interaction. The Astros are on the All-Star break right now and Bregman is relaxing while Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer start for the Astros in the game in Miami.

Bregman is batting .256 with eight homers and 27 RBI in 84 games for Houston.