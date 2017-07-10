The Best of The Triple Threat 07-10-2017

Sean and Alex Del Barrio talk about James Harden’s contract extension and the Rockets off-season.
Sean and Alex Del Barrio talk about MLB trade deadline topics for the Astros, and discuss how the Astros roster might look once their core young players are due a new and bigger contract.
Sean and Alex Del Barrio talk about college football and SEC Media Days as the new season creeps closer.
Sean and Alex Del Barrio mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included, a fight over Star Wars vs Star Trek. All Due Respect.