The Best of The Triple Threat 07-10-2017

July 10, 2017 5:56 PM By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: Alex Del Barrio, all due respect, carlos correa, chris paul, college football, George Springer, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, James Harden, Jose Altuve, MLB Trade Deadline, Sean Pendergast, SEC Football, sec media days, sportsradio 610, Texas Aggies football, The Triple Threat, triple threat, with all due respect

Sean and Alex Del Barrio talk about James Harden’s contract extension and the Rockets off-season.

 

Sean and Alex Del Barrio talk about MLB trade deadline topics for the Astros, and discuss how the Astros roster might look once their core young players are due a new and bigger contract.

 

Sean and Alex Del Barrio talk about college football and SEC Media Days as the new season creeps closer.

 

Sean and Alex Del Barrio mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included, a fight over Star Wars vs Star Trek. All Due Respect.

 

More from Sean Pendergast
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen