The Best Of Mad Radio 7-10

Mike and Seth are reunited following Seth’s journey to Colorado.
Mike and Seth react to James Harden’s historic contract and Mike admits that he re-watched the Rockets final game of the season, which Seth doesn’t understand.
Mike and Seth look back on one of Seth’s takes about Marwin Gonzalez that Mike pushed aside and share a text interaction that shows the humor in the whole thing.
Mike and Seth discuss the Astros rotation and what we can expect from it on the back end of the All Star Break. Plus, what can we expect from Lance McCullers and Brad Peacock?
Mike and Seth discuss the ongoing complaints from NFL players about the amount of money NBA players are getting and discuss a hypocritical trend in sports.
Mike and Seth visit with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss fresh off her successful title defense at WWE Great Balls Of Fire.
Mike and Seth iscuss what they feel good about when it comes to the Astros rotation.
7-10 Mad Takes: Politicians weigh in on Harden’s contract, LaVar Ball falls victim to headline porn and more.
Mike and Seth discuss what the Texans should do with their cap space. Should Darrelle Revis be an option? Should they stay put? What other options do they have?
Mike and Seth discuss a professional athlete mentioning he only cares about cashing checks and then chaos ensues when Landry questions Seth’s interview technique with a wrestler which leads to another epic Seth rant.