Jose Altuve Leading Off All-Star Game; Springer 4th Correa 5th

MIAMI (CBS HOUSTON) – If you ask baseball fans who the best lead-off hitter in baseball is, many would say Houston Astros George Springer ranks up there. But the Astros leadoff hitter will be batting cleanup Tuesday night in Miami for the All-Star game. His teammate Jose Altuve will instead leadoff the game as the AL Lineup was announced Monday. The third starter from the Astros, Carlos Correa will follow Springer hitting fifth in the lineup.

AL lineup: Brad Mills says Judgemania was tough to ignore. pic.twitter.com/FPeHx11rFI — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) July 10, 2017

Springer is near the top in every traditional batting statistic in the American league, hitting .310 (12th) with 27 (2nd) HRs, 61 RBI (5th) all from the lead off spot, but the numbers do look a lot more like a traditional cleanup hitter.

Altuve typically bats in the middle of the order, moving from 2nd to the 3rd all season. Correa is mostly locked in at 3rd for the Astros but will move to 4th sometimes when the lineup dictates.