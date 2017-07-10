J.J. Watt Will Become A Billionaire Based On Seth Payne’s Confidence In Him

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – J.J. Watt is one of the most recognizable stars in the NFL and at one point was the sport’s highest paid defensive player in the league and he now says he will become a billionaire.

Along with a $100M contract with the Texans Watt has his own line of shoes and clothes with Reebok, endorsement deals with Gatorade along with others, he’s well on his way to being a very rich person the rest of his life. Because of the marketability of Watt and his ability to produce along Seth Payne made the assertion that at some point Watt will become a billionaire at some point.

Because of this statement by Seth Payne, J.J. Watt has decided to do just that. Well that and Seth asking him to do it during a Watt Twitter Q & A so that Seth would be able to defend his take, which Mad Radio Producer Landry Locker claimed to be a worst take of the week.

Got in an argument over whether you could become a billionaire, so could you do me a solid and become a billionaire? Thanks in advance. — Seth Payne (@PayneNFL) July 10, 2017

Watt responded that he would do just that.

Solely based on your belief in me, I will make it happen Seth. I'll be sure to thank you in the Forbes article. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 10, 2017

We know Watt has said he wants to coach high school football and be in movies when he retires, if he wants to be a billionaire, he’ll probably have to lock into the Movie star thing first. According to Forbes, in 2016, there were 540 billionaires in the United States of America.

We’ll see if Watt makes the mark as he continues to ascend the NFL and public celebrity ladder, but we’ll certainly be making sure he thanks the always inspiring Seth Payne when he does.