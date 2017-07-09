GHGF Golf Tournament 7-9-17

Mike Meltser and Seth Payne from MAD Radio on SportsRadio 610 talk with Tom Meadows of Cypress Academy Gymnastics about the Greater Houston Gymnastics Federation Golf Tournament coming up on November 10th at Cypress Lake Woods Golf Course. Visit GHGFgolftournament.com for more information.
GHGF Golf Tournament 7-9-17As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' July 9, 2017 6:03 PM
