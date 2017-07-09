GHGF Golf Tournament 7-9-17

As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' July 9, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: cbs houston, charity golf tournament, Cypress Academy Gymnastics, Eye on Houston, Greater Houston Gymnastics Federation, Mike Meltser, seth payne, Tom Meadows


Mike Meltser and Seth Payne from MAD Radio on SportsRadio 610 talk with Tom Meadows of Cypress Academy Gymnastics about the Greater Houston Gymnastics Federation Golf Tournament coming up on November 10th at Cypress Lake Woods Golf Course. Visit GHGFgolftournament.com for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen