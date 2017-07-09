Children’s Museum of Houston 7-9-17

Cody Stoots from In The Loop on SportsRadio 610 talks with Melissa Mendoza and Sophie Moll from the Children’s Museum of Houston about their Sci-Fi Summer exhibits going on now through September 7th. Visit cmhouston.org for more information.
Children’s Museum of Houston 7-9-17As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' July 9, 2017 5:59 PM
