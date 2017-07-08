The Rockets Again Show Faith In James Harden By Extending Him Through 2022

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – James Harden won’t be leaving the Houston Rockets anytime soon. Saturday the Rockets announced a four-year contract extension with the five-time all-star the will keep him in Houston through the 2022 season.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached (an) agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension,” Rockets owner Les Alexander said via a press release. “Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game, additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship. ”

Via spotrac.com this is how Harden’s contract breaks down through the 2022 season.

This season – 28.29 million

2018 – 30.42

2019 – 37.80

2020 – 40.82

2021 – 43.84

2022 – 46.87

Harden who joined the Rockets as a 22-year-old, following a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2012, has grown into one of the best players in the league. Since joining the team, the Rockets have been to the playoffs five straight seasons and last year with head coach Mike D’Antoni at the helm the duo took the NBA by storm and became of one the tougher team’s in the Western Conference.

“Houston is home for me,” James Harden said via a release. “Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

The Rockets in 2012 placed great faith in Harden, after the trade, they hoped that the Thunder’s sixth man would blossom, and he did, becoming the face of the Rockets franchise.

Now with Harden under contract for five more seasons, the team is continuing to build around him.

Right before free agency started, the Rockets pulled off a trade for nine-time all-star Chris Paul and the team is hoping that they’ll eventually be able to work out a deal to keep him and Harden together for the foreseeable future.

The Rockets are also rumored to be in on New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony.

Over the past five years, the Rockets have been in on some of the biggest free agents in the game and one of the biggest reasons was because Harden is on the team.

An MVP runner-up in two of the past three years, and the fact Harden’s under contract long term, Houston should continue to be a spot for big-name talent.