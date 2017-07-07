The Best of The Triple Threat 07-07-2017

July 7, 2017 5:51 PM By Jeremy Branham
Filed Under: all due respect, carlos correa, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Jeremy Branham, John McClain, roberto osuna, Shaun Bijani, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, Toronto Blue Jays, triple threat, with all due respect

Shaun Bijani and Jeremy Branham filling in. They discussed Astros star Carlos Correa getting upset at Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna for “showing him up.”

 

Jeremy Branham and Shaun Bijani filling in. The guys talked about the moves made by the Houston Rockets and how much closer, if at all, it got them to the Golden State Warriors. Did the balance of power change at all with league wide moves, or should we already start planning another Warriors parade?

 

Shaun Bijani and Jeremy Branham talked about stupid people, doing stupid things. Stories included an armed robber who wasn’t ready for fatherhood and stole contraceptives, a Georgia couple who beat up restaurant owners over cold chicken, a woman who got ‘lamb fat’ injected into her buttocks, and more. All Due Respect.

 

Shaun Bijani and Jeremy Branham filling in. They talked with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle about Duane Brown’s contract, the Astros pitching staff, which Houston athletes they’d most want to have dinner with, and more.

 

More from Jeremy Branham
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen