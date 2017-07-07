The Best Of Mad Radio 7-7

Mike and Landry open the show by exploring Landry’s idea that Deshaun Watson is the “Most Interesting Uninteresting Man in the World”.
Mike and Landry discuss Angel Hernandez’s lawsuit against the MLB, and get a fresh opinion from John Feinstein’s “brother”, Ron.
Landry made some people angry by saying he’d be disappointed if this Astros team didn’t win at least one World Series. He defends his stance.
College football season is approaching fast! Mike and Landry discuss what they’re looking forward to most this year.
Matt Hammond has some thoughts about Sam Darnold. Mike takes issue with those thoughts.
Mike and Landry talk with former Texan, Wade Smith, about his upcoming roast at the Improv and peeing in pools. Oh, and Deshaun Watson starting too.