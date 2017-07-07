DaMarcus Beasley Named To MLS All-Star Fan XI

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Dynamo defender DaMarcus Beasley was named to the 2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI, the MLS announced Friday. The game will be played in Chicago on August 2nd against Real Madrid.
This is Beasley’s fifth overall All-Star game selection playing in 2001-2003 and 2015 before this year. He scored in the 2003 game against C.D. Guadalajara.
Beasley is joined in the Fan XI by three FIFA World Cup champions and four U.S. Men’s National Team members. Amongst FIFA World Cup Champions are Brazilian Kaká (Orlando City SC), German Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) and Spain’s all-time leading scorer and reigning MLS Most Valuable Player David Villa (New York City). Members of the U.S. Men’s National Team are goalkeeper Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids); defender Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), and midfielder Michael Bradley (Toronto FC).
2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target
Goalkeeper: Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)
Defenders: Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo)
Midfielders: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Kaká (Orlando City SC), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)
Forwards: David Villa (New York City FC), Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire), Sebastian Giovinco