Astros Chris Devenski Added As 6th Astro To All-Star Game

July 7, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: all-star game, Chris Devenski, Houston Astros

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros will see a team record six All-Stars head to Miami next week as reliever Chris Devenski was added to the American League team on Friday.

This is Devenski’s first All-Star nomination and he will join Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers Jr., and George Springer as Astros representatives. Springer, Correa, and Altuve will start for the All-Star team come Tuesday.

Devenski, 26, ranks second in the Majors in ERA (2.14) and WHIP (0.87) since he debuted in 2016.

The Astros six All-Stars are the most from any team in the Majors this season. The last AL team with six All-Stars in a single year was Boston in 2016

The All-Star game is played on Tuesday, July 11th at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

