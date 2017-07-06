The Best of The Triple Threat 07-06-2017

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in. They discussed what would be different, better, and worse about the 2017 Houston Texans compared to the 2016 team.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in. They played marry, passion, kill while discussing who is the best player on the Houston Astros; Correa, Altuve, or Springer.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in. Fake news about Carmelo Anthony got tweeted out about him coming to Houston, so the guys mocked that and talked about other internet hoaxes and lame social media outrage.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan mocked stupid people, doing stupid things. Stories included a Japanese man who married a sex doll, and a Canadian man who pulled a Grand Theft Auto stunt by jumping his car onto a ferry boat. All Due Respect.