The Best of The Triple Threat 07-05-2017

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in. They discuss whether or not the trades and free agency moves in the NBA did anything to change the balance of power, or if the Golden State Warriors are still massive favorites.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in. They along with Laura Reynolds give listeners on the text line advice on love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in. They talked with former MLB pitcher and Root Sports SW analyst Mike Stanton about the great play of the Houston Astros, moves they could make to improve the team, conspiracy theories on why more home runs are happening this season, and more.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in on the Triple Threat. Paul hates fireworks, hotdog eating contests, and America.

Paul Gallant and Brett Dolan filling in, talking about stupid people, doing stupid things. Stories include a Michigan man using fireworks to get rid of bees, a cupcake fight in Florida that led to arrests, and more. All Due Respect.