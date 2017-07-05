The Best Of Mad Radio 7-5

July 5, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: AJ Hinch, Astros, John McClain, Landry Locker, MaD Radio, Mike Meltser, seth payne

Mike’s back, Landry’s in for Seth. Let’s react to all the Astros action we missed over the holiday.

Mike apparently just became aware of something called a “razor”.

Mike and Landry play Buy or Sell with some NFL stories. Landry makes a prediction about a Dallas RB’s future.

Eating, drinking, smoking…whatever it is you wanna know, we get into it with John “The General” McClain during his weekly studio visit.

Mike and Landry talk with Astros Manager, A.J. Hinch. They discuss the team’s success this season, the lack of national attention in the media, and get into his strategy in resting pitchers.

Mike and Landry check in on Seth in Colorado. Seth recounts his experience in a pot store.

