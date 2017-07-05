The Best of Gallant At Night 7-5

July 5, 2017 11:07 PM

Marc Ryan wonders if the Houston Astros are underappreciated nationally.

College football analyst Barrett Sallee joined the show to discuss his belief that Texas football might be the new Alabama and more.

In the Nightly News: Nick Young signs with the Warriors, a Dak Prescott scandal and more.

The General John McClain joins to talk Astros, Texans and more.

NFL quarterback and show host Jerrod Johnson joined to share an interesting Deshaun Watson story and more.

Marc lists the most irritating kinds of sports fans.

After seeing some funny CBS PSAs, Marc creates his own.

 

