Hinch: Never Been With A Team As Good As This Astros Team

July 5, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: AJ Hinch, Houston Astros, MaD Radio

The Houston Astros are on a historic pace, for the franchise, through 84 games this team has won 57 games. Astros Manager A.J. Hinch told Mike Meltser and Landry Locker, filling in for Seth Payne, on Mad Radio on SportsRadio 610 on Wednesday that he has never been a part of a team quite as good as this incarnation of the Astros.

“I’ve been on some really good teams, really fun teams, I don’t think anyone of them can top this one at any level,” Hinch said. “It’s been a remarkable first few months. I’d like to press fast forward and get to the end, but I’d also like to slow things down and enjoy it because you never know when a team like this is going to be the same again.”

A big part of the Astros success has been shortstop Carlos Correa, who left Tuesday’s game with an injured thumb. Hinch said they are happy the x-rays were negative, but they’re going to make sure he’s good to go before getting back out there.

“I was happy we did the X-ray and everything seems to be okay,” Hinch told Mad Radio of Correa. “Even if he’s feeling okay, I might sit him a day just as a precaution.”

While Correa shouldn’t miss any extended time with his injury the Astros are still without their number one starter Dallas Keuchel is going on seven weeks on the disabled list with a neck issue and Hinch doesn’t quite know when he’ll be back starting for this team.

“We don’t need guys going out there that can’t do their part. Right now we are being very conservative with Dallas, and he’s being very diligent in his rehab,” Hinch said.

Listen to the full interview:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen