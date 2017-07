Hinch: Never Been With A Team As Good As This Astros TeamThe Houston Astros are on a historic pace, for the franchise, through 84 games this team has won 57 games. Astros Manager A.J. Hinch told Mike Meltser and Landry Locker, filling in for Seth Payne, on Mad Radio on SportsRadio 610 on Wednesday that he has never been a part of a team quite as good as this incarnation of the Astros.