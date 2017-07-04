‘That’s A Drop’ With Matt And Jeremy

The Hottest Takes From Triple Threat July 4, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: carlos correa, Deshaun Watson, hot dog, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Jose Altuve, MLB, Nathan's, NBA, NFL

Miss Triple Threat with Matt Hammond and Jeremy Branham? Listen to “That’s A Drop” and hear the hottest of hot takes…. out of context.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen