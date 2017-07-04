Dynamo Set To Host Montreal

Houston (CBS Houston) – The Dynamo return to the home pitch on Wednesday looking to snap a four match winless streak.

After a winless June, the Dynamo lost their first game in July, at Colorado, 3-1. The last win for the Dynamo came on the last day in May when the Dynamo cruised to a 5-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Since then the Dynamo have played four times and have two losses and two draws to show for it.

The victory draught has caused the Dynamo (7-7-4, 25 points) to fall to fifth place in the Western Conference.

BBVA Compass Stadium has been a bright spot for the Dynamo, so coming back home is welcomed. In nine home matches this season, the Dynamo are undefeated with seven wins.

As was the case against Colorado, Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis will miss Wednesday’s match as they’ve been called up to the Honduran National Team.

Erick Torres has received the call to join Mexico for the Gold’s Cup, but is expected to leave after Wednesday’s match. Torres leads the Dynamo with 12 goals and is second in the league.

Montreal (5-5-6, 21 points) currently sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference after losing in the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

The Impact beat D.C. United, 2-0 in their last match to put an end to a three match winless streak.

On the road Montreal has just one win in nine tries, but have proved to be a tough opponent as they have played to five road draws.

Ignacio Piatti, who has been Montreal’s team MVP the last two seasons is up to his familiar tricks as he leads the club with eight goals. Piatti is questionable for Wednesday’s match with a groin injury.

Montreal is also expected to be without Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Patrice Bernier and Maxime Crepeau due to international duty.

The series between the two clubs is even with each team possessing five wins and one match ending in a draw.

Wednesday's match beginning with a 7:00 p.m. pregame show