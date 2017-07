Todd Kalas: Correa and Springer both MVP Candidates Alex Del Barrio and Brett Dolan talk with Astros play-by-play announcer, Todd Kalas. They get his thoughts on the pitching rotation moving forward, as well as some All-Star snubs.

At The Halfway Point Of Fantasy Baseball Seasons, Owners Must Assess Where The Best Gains Can Be Made In StandingsPrior to this moment, fantasy baseball owners have been trying to put together a roster that is balanced throughout all traditional statistical categories. That time has now passed, as smart owners will study the standings to see where improvement actually is possible.