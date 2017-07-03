The Best Of Gallant At Night 7-3

July 3, 2017 11:47 PM

Marc Ryan opens the show expressing why he believes Carmelo Anthony would be a bad fit for the Houston Rockets.

In the Nightly News: Kevin Durant re-signs for less, Astros tie a franchise All-Star record, Rockets free agency acquisitions and more.

College sports writer Aaron Torres joins the show to discuss controversial NCAA basketball rules and more.

Florida Gators sportswriter Brent Beaird joined the show to discuss analyst Barrett Sallee’s claim that Texas football is the new Alabama and more college sports stories.

Marc Ryan ranks the futures of all major Houston sports teams.

