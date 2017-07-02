The Astros Blank The Yankees 8-0

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros took care of business Sunday afternoon picking up the ___ -___ win over the New York Yankees.

Mike Fiers would get the ball for the Astros and while he wouldn’t have his sharpest outing of the season, he still held the Yankees to just two hits, while striking out seven through four innings.

He would not be able to make it through five innings due to a high pitch count, and while he wouldn’t qualify for the win the Astros offense did supply him with plenty of run support.

In the second inning against Yankees righty, Luis Severino the Astros bats went to work.

Marwin Gonzalez stared the scoring with a two-run homer, his 14th of the year, a career high. Josh Reddick would also get in on the scoring with a double to drive in Yuli Gurriel and the Astros took a 3-0 lead.

The Astros tacked on two more runs in the fourth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Carlos Correa came through and roped a double down the third base line putting the Astros up 5-0.

The bats would not let up as Correa picked up another run with a single in the sixth and Gurriel destroyed a ball for a two-run homer in the seventh.

In beating the Yankees the Astros have now won four straight series.