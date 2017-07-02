REPORT: Rockets Agree To 4-Year Deal With P.J. Tucker

After being outbid for the services of Andre Iguodala, Yahoo! reported late Saturday night the Rockets agreed to a four-year deal with free agent forward P.J. Tucker.

According to the report, the 32-year old Tucker will make $32 million over the course of the deal as the Rockets signed him with their mid-level exception.

Tucker split last season between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors, averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 35.8 percent from behind the 3-point line, but after being traded to Toronto at the trade deadline, that number shot up to 40 percent.

He was drafted by Toronto in the second round of the 2006 draft, but after appearing in 17 games as a rookie, Tucker spent the next five seasons playing overseas in Israel, Ukraine, Greece Italy and Germany. He made his return to the NBA in 2012 with the Suns.

Known as a hard-nosed defender, Tucker will likely play both forward positions for the Rockets, backing up Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson.

Earlier Saturday, the Rockets were reported to be pursuing a trade for Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert.