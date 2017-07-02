5 Astros Named To All-Star Team

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros had three starters and five total players named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday night.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, second baseman Jose Altuve, and outfielder George Springer were all voted in as starters. It was the first time that the Astros have had three starters voted into the All-Star game. Also named to the team were pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers.

This also marks the second time in club history that the Astros have five All-Stars in a single season. In 1994, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Ken Caminiti, Doug Drabek and John Hudek were all National League All-Stars.

McCullers and Keuchel both have spent time on the DL, but McCullers returned last week with strong outings to continue his fantastic first half. Keuchel has yet to return after a nerve issue in his neck has sidelined him for seven weeks.