REPORT: Rockets Re-Sign Nene

July 1, 2017 1:51 AM By Adam Spolane
Filed Under: Houston Rockets, NBA, Nene

Multiple media outlets reported late Friday night the Rockets and center Nene have agreed on a 4-year, $15 million contract.

The reports surfaced right before 11:00 when the 34-year old was set to become an unrestricted free agent after playing for the Rockets last season on a one-year, $2.9 million contract.

In his first year with the Rockets, Nene played in 67 games, matching his most games played since the 2010-11 season, averaging 9 points and 4 rebounds per game, while making close to 62 percent of his field goal attempts. He averaged 10 points per game in the playoffs including a 28-point effort in game 4 of the Rockets series against Oklahoma City. He made all 12 of his shots from the field.

Nene’s season ended early after he tore his left abductor during game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. He was able to avoid surgery and told reporters after the Rockets were eliminated that he hoped to return.

“This place was a blast for me,” he said on May 12. “They brought the young Nene back.”

More from Adam Spolane
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen