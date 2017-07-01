Martes Strong, Bullpen Falters, Offense Rallies

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston starter Francis Martes made just his fourth career big league start Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. He did not allow a hit until the fourth inning and struck out seven, but would get a no-decision due to the bullpen unraveling for the second night in a row. The Astros lineup would make the comeback scoring four runs in the eighth inning to bail out their teammates, and beat the Yankees by a final of 7-6.

“This game will show you something crazy every single day,” Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said. “We wanted to create some havoc and pressure on them late in the game, and we did.”

It was by far Martes’ best start of his young career according to his manager. Unfortunately for him, the bullpen had back to back nights giving up a grand slam so he could not earn the win. Away from the statistics, it was also the best he looked from a mental standpoint.

“I thought he was very good. His demeanor, his entrance into the game where he was under control even after the leadoff walk,” Hinch said.

The Houston offense surged yet again to save the day. Yuli Gurriel, Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis each homered. It is the Astros’ 24th comeback victory and they now have a record of (10-6) in 1-run games.

“The atmosphere was incredible today. The fans, the game, the big swings of emotion, the big innings,” Hinch said.

Derek Fogel, reporter/host @FogelSaidWhat