Astros’ Paulino Suspended

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Astros starting pitcher David Paulino has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for the performance enhancing substance Boldenone. His suspension is effective immediately and he will not attempt to appeal. Additionally, his suspension is without pay.

“He won’t be eligible for the postseason and its a shame… I know he’s sorry about it and I know he will learn a lesson, but there’s not much we can do at this point,” Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said.

“If there’s a time for this to happen I guess now would be better than two, three weeks ago because we have players coming back from the disabled list. We’ve got Musgrove who could be recalled. There’s some options for us.”