The Best of The Triple Threat 06-30-2017

June 30, 2017 5:43 PM By Rich Lord
Sean and Rich talk with former NFL player and host of the Ross Tucker podcast, Ross Tucker, about the Texans quarterback situation, how the Patriots will handle the transition from Tom Brady to Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr’s new contract, and more.

 

Sean and Rich talk with John Harris from Texans Radio for three segments. They talk college football, Texans, past radio gigs, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and John Harris mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included are stories about a terrible Florida mom who made her kid take the blame for her drugs, an Oklahoma man who called in a bomb threat to a police station while inside that police station, and more. All Due Respect.

 

Sean and Rich talk with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle for two segments about the Houston Texans and several other topics.

 

