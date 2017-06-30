The Best of Gallant At Night 6-30

June 30, 2017 11:27 PM

After the impressive Astros run and the Rockets’ acquisition of Chris Paul, Paul wonders which team in Houston is facing the most pressure.

In the Nightly News: NBA trade/rumor madness and more.

Paul reacts to the news that Paul George is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Callers react to the Paul George trade.

In the Late Night Snack: A weird life-sentence, life after ISIS and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros 13-4 loss to the Yankees in Box Score Hot Takes.

In the Last Call: A final look at all the NBA madness on the eve of free agency.

