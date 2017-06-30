Dynamo Look For First Road Win

Houston (CBS Houston) – After going through June without a win in MLS competition, the Dynamo head to Colorado looking to begin July with a road victory.

It wasn’t all bad for the Dynamo as they played three MLS matches in the month and had a pair of draws to show for it. Two of the matches were also road matches.

The Dynamo last played on Wednesday in the round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, but were eliminated from the tournament as they lost 2-0 at home against Sporting Kansas City.

The last MLS match for the Dynamo was the home match against FC Dallas that ended in a 1-1 draw.

With the draw, the Dynamo added a point to their record and now sit at 7-6-4, 25 points which is currently tied for second in the Western Conference with Portland and FC Dallas, all of which are five points behind Sporting Kansas City.

On the road the Dynamo are 0-6-2, but have been better lately. On June 17, the Dynamo were leading the LA Galaxy 2-1 in the waning minutes before the Galaxy scored the equalizing goal on a play that should have been ruled offside. The draw was the second road draw for the Dynamo in the last three road matches.

Due to call ups to the Honduras national team for the Gold Cup, the Dynamo will be short handed on Saturday. Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Boniek Garcia have all been called up to Los Catarachos. Elis and Quioto have already joined their country squad while Garcia will join after Saturday’s match.

Erick Torres will be available for selection for Wilmer Cabrera though. Torres’ 11 goals are tied for the second most in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.

Colorado (5-10-1, 16 points) has struggled this season as they are in last place in the Western Conference.

Like the Dynamo, Colorado’s run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup came to an end as they lost 3-1 at FC Dallas. Alex Sjoberg, Dillon Powers and Shkelzen Gashi were all injured in the match, and had to leave the game early. All three are questionable for Saturday’s match.

In MLS matches, Colorado looks to avoid a three game losing streak as they have lost their last two matches to Atlanta United FC and the LA Galaxy respectively.

In Colorado the Rapids have been formidable with a 5-3-1 home mark.

Dominique Badji leads Colorado with four goals, but it’s the man in goal that carries the most clout. Tim Howard, arguably the greatest goalie in USMNT history, has started 11 matches and has a pair of shutouts to show for it.

Colorado has enjoyed recent success in the series between the two clubs, outscoring the Dynamo 22-11 in their last 13 meetings.

Listen to Saturday’s match beginning with a 7:30 p.m. pregame show on Sports Radio 610.