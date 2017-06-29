The Best Of Mad Radio 6-29

Mike and Seth give their immediate reactions to the Rockets trade for Chris Paul.
Mike and Seth discuss the CP3 trade and read some of the outrageous hate coming from Dallas about the CP3 trade.
Mike and Seth discuss the biggest moves that have been made in Houston in the last seven years.
The people of Houston react negatively and positively to the CP3 trade on Mad Radio.
6-29 MeltsDown: A spoiled brat in the NBA and a potential groundbreaking event in sports.
Mike and Seth visit with John Harris to discuss everything from the recruitment of Derek Carr by churches to the historic and immediate perspective of the CP3 trade.
6-29 Mad Takes: Mike and Seth discuss MLB turmoil in the Cubs locker room, an interesting decision by an NBA owner and more.
6-29 Screw Em