The Best Of Gallant At Night 6-29

June 29, 2017 11:15 PM

In the wake of the Chris Paul trade, Paul thinks the Rockets’ next move will be disappointing.

In The Gallant Nightly News: Chris Paul concerns and Astros reaction.

Paul questions which of the major Houston sports are most intriguing from a local and outsider perspective.

Paul reacts to a controversial ranking of the best offensive lines of the 2016 NFL season.

In the Late Night Snack: Jim Irsay probably didn’t get hacked when he tweeted a nude woman, throwing pennies at plane engines and more.

Paul talks Astros needs at the trade deadline.

Messi’s expensive wedding has Paul jealous, a painful way to die and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

 

