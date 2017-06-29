The Astros Beat The Athletics 6-1

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – With a series win on the line against the Oakland Athletics Thursday afternoon, the Houston Astros took care of business picking up a 6-1 win.

Both teams were locked into a little bit of a pitching duel for the first few innings. Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Gossett pitched to the minimum through three innings. And while Astros starter Brad Peacock walked four through the first three innings, he did hold the Athletics to no hits as well.

However, the no-hitters would end in the fourth inning.

Peacock opened up the inning allowing back to back singles and would end up loading the bases, he’d escape the only allowing one run on a ground out.

The Astros would answer the 1-0 hole quickly. In the bottom of the fourth Josh Reddick laced a one-out double, and he’d end up coming around to score after Carlos Correa blasted a home run into the team’s bullpen.

Correa would not be finished hitting home runs though, in the bottom of the sixth, he’d smash another two run homer this time off the batters eye, an estimated 435 feet.

The Astros shortstop on the game would drive in four of the team’s six runs.