Should The CP3 Trade Change The Way You Think About Harden?

0:00 mark
Does the Chris Paul trade vindicate James Harden?
Should the Astros feel pressure to make a splash, too?
23:55 mark
What makes Daryl Morey different from most GMs?
How soon should Deshaun Watson start for the Texans?
49:05 mark
What if Chris Paul and James Harden can’t work together?
Is George Springer the most valuable player on the Astros?
1:21:55 mark
Does Chris Paul give the Rockets a shot at LeBron?
Do you trust Jeff Luhnow at the MLB trade deadline?
