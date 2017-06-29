Should The CP3 Trade Change The Way You Think About Harden?

The Matt Hammond Show, weekdays on SportsRadio610.com June 29, 2017 1:54 PM By Matt Hammond
0:00 mark

Does the Chris Paul trade vindicate James Harden?

Should the Astros feel pressure to make a splash, too?

23:55 mark

What makes Daryl Morey different from most GMs?

How soon should Deshaun Watson start for the Texans?

49:05 mark

What if Chris Paul and James Harden can’t work together?

Is George Springer the most valuable player on the Astros?

1:21:55 mark

Does Chris Paul give the Rockets a shot at LeBron?

Do you trust Jeff Luhnow at the MLB trade deadline?

Matt hosts Saturdays from 1-4 pm on SportsRadio 610. You can, and totally should, follow him on Twitter.com.

 

