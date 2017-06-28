The Best Of Gallant At Night 6-28

Paul opens the show reacting to the news that all-star point guard Chris Paul is coming to the Houston Rockets.
Marc J. Spears, Senior NBA Writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, joined Paul Gallant on Gallant At Night to discuss the Chris Paul trade to the Rockets and what he’s heard around the league.
In the Nightly News: The Knicks fire Phil Jackson to the surprise of no one and more.
Paul thinks Rockets owner Les Alexander deserves more credit for the Chris Paul deal and callers chime in with their takes.
Paul discusses more free agent rumors and plays “Marry, Passion, Kill” with Houston sports GMs.
Paul says goodbye to Patrick Beverley in the Last Call.