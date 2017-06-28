Springer, Reddick, Astros Mash A’s

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Astros and A’s engaged in a slugfest at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. They combined for 18 hits in the first three innings and 25 in all. The Astros piled on 17 total hits on the night in route to an 11-8 victory

“Tonight it was like, contagious. Getting two out positive at bats we did a great job the entire night,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.

George Springer led the charge going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and scoring three times. It was his 24th home run of the season which has him tied for second most in the American League. It also tied Springer with Lance Berkman for most home runs by an Astro before the All-Star break.

“He’s an incredible tone setter… He is a middle-of-the-order bat who is leading off the game,” Hinch said.

Josh Reddick also had a big night for Houston going 3-for-4 and driving in three runs. Also, Jose Altuve reached base safely four of five times. The only Astros that did not have a multi-hit game were Norichika Aoki, Carlos Beltran and Marwin Gonzalez.

“We should talk more about how good a baseball player Josh Reddick is. He is really good at virtually everything,” Hinch said.

The Athletics mashed five home runs, four of those off Astros starter David Paulino. He gave up seven earned runs on seven hits, although he struck out eight and walked none. David threw 86 pitches, but could not be in line for the win after only making it one batter into the fifth inning before the bullpen took the reins.

“Paulino had a mixed night. I thought he was really good early and then got hit with a few homers,” Hinch said. “The home run got him tonight but I felt like he threw a little bit better than that.”

Derek Fogel, reporter/host @FogelSaidWhat