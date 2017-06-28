Roast Of Wade Smith

Join us this summer as we turn up the heat even more and Roast our friend Wade Smith! Tickets on sale NOW here or the Houston Improv Box Office.
Wade will be roasted by his friends Duane Brown, Arian Foster, Chris Myers, Seth Payne, Antoine Caldwell and more with Roast Master Mike Meltser.
VIP tickets are $74 and include early entry, a meet and great with Wade Smith, premium seating, food, and two drinks!
General Admission is $34. A portion of all ticket sales will go to the Wade Smith Foundation supporting literacy programs.
Get the inside locker room dirt you can’t hear anywhere else with a lot of laughs along the way!