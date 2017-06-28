Clowney Likes Challenge Of Moving Around in Texans Defensive System

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is hoping to capitalize on the success he had in 2016 in a system that he’s finally comfortable in.

Clowney dealt with injuries during his first two seasons and found it difficult fitting in as an outside linebacker in Romeo Crennel’s 3-4 system. However in 2017, with the Texans needing Clowney to play on the line, especially after the season ending injury to JJ Watt in week 3, Clowney found success earning his first Pro Bowl selection after picking up a career-high 6 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss, 52 tackles, and a forced fumble.

Clowney, while not always comfortable inside on the line, he understands that he provides much needed versatility in the Texans’ system and plays wherever the match-up requires him to play.

“They move me all over, I’m not just playing d-end I’m playing a little bit all over the field,” Clowney said on Tuesday at a Texans community event. “Just knowing the system, knowing the scheme and knowing everything we did the last three years since I’ve been here it’s made my life a lot easier. I really don’t write much down now just really study who we are going against.”

While Clowney prefers to play outside and standing up, he has found joy and excitement in his own versatility and the unpredictability of where he fits into the system on a given week.

“It’s not as bad, It’s actually pretty fun when they just move me around. I just line up and go,” Clowney said. “They give me the green light, just have me get there make plays, we need you be a play-maker and help the team win. I’m just out there trying to make plays and do whatever I can do to help the team,”

