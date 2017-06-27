The Best of Gallant At Night 6-27

June 27, 2017 11:21 PM

Paul opens the show defending his take that James Harden did not deserve to win NBA MVP because of Game 6 vs the Spurs.

After Lavar Ball appears on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, Paul thinks the father of the Lakers’ #2 pick has found his true calling.

In the Nightly News: Yet another update on possible Astrodome renovation and more.

After several months of controversial comments towards Houston fanbases, Paul stands accused of being a Houston hater and is held on trial.

Nerd It Up returns as Gallant examines the NFL’s use of eye-tracking technology and more.

In the Last Call: Paul reacts to the Astros 6-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night.

 

 

 

