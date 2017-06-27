Astros Fall On One Bad Pitch

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – One pitch got away from Astros reliever James Hoyt that would ultimately cost Houston the game Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Hoyt came in for starter Mike Fiers in the sixth inning with two outs, bases loaded and gave up a grand slam to Oakland’s Ryan Healy. The A’s would go on to take a recently rare win from the Astros by a final score of 6-4.

“It’s unfortunate for him (Fiers), the line is not going to do him justice because I thought he pitched extraordinarily well,” Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Astros now have an (8-2) record against the Athletics this season. The other blemish also happened at home in a 2-1 loss on April 29th. Joe Musgrove shouldered that loss, and unfortunately Mike Fiers will wear this one which ends his undefeated run in his last five starts.

“I felt pretty good, they just battled be again and put in a lot of tough situations, a lot of jams,” Mike said.

Fiers was charged with three earned runs on Hoyt’s mistake though only gave up one earned run himself. In spite of his tough luck, Mike had a good outing allowing just four hits and striking out seven. Six of those punch outs came in the first three innings.

“At the end of the day, I just let the team down. I’ll take full responsibility for that. They put me out there in a big time in the game and I just didn’t do my job. 3-2 count, me versus him and he beat me,” Hoyt said.

